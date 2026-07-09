Where ESPN ranks Cowboys' Quinnen Williams among NFL's top defensive tackles

NFL training camps are right around the corner and the road to the 2026 season is set to begin in earnest in short order. ESPN has taken the time to speak to league executives, coaches and scouts this offseason to help rank the top 10 players at every position — and Dallas Cowboys star Quinnen Williams checks in among them at his.

ESPN has done its annual position rankings for seven years now. The publication speaks to execs, coaches and scouts to formulate its rankings.

Unsurprisingly, Quinnen Williams made the cut as a top-10 defensive tackle. The ESPN list of top defensive tackles was released on Thursday morning.

So where does Williams check in among the best defensive tackles in the league? He’s handily inside the top 10, though he’ll have work to do still if he hopes to crack into the top 5. He ranks at No. 6 for now.

First, though, a bit on ESPN’s criteria. The publication explained it as such:

“Here’s how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.”

Quinnen Williams ranks at No. 6

The potential for a big season for Quinnen Williams certainly exists as he heads into his first full-time season in Dallas. He was traded midway through last year, arriving by way of the New York Jets.

At least one in the know in the NFL believes he was dinged somewhat for his time in New York. To wit:

“The Jets will knock you down — the same thing happened to Leonard Williams — but I expect Quinnen to be better in Dallas, be rejuvenated a bit,” an NFL coordinator told ESPN.

As for the stats, Quinnen Williams continues to produce at a high rate. Last season he had 53 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits. He also forced a career-best three fumbles, while defending one pass.

So his ranking as the No. 6 defensive tackle in the league certainly seems warranted. Few impact the game the way he does.

“As far as skill sets, he’s still so gifted and such a matchup problem,” a veteran NFL offensive coach told ESPN.