Where ESPN ranks Cowboys' Tyler Smith among NFL's top interior offensive linemen

NFL training camps are right around the corner and the road to the 2026 season is set to begin in earnest in short order. ESPN has taken the time to speak to league executives, coaches and scouts this offseason to help rank the top 10 players at every position — and Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Smith checks in among them at his.

ESPN has done its annual position rankings for seven years now. The publication speaks to execs, coaches and scouts to formulate its rankings.

Not shockingly, Tyler Smith made the cut as a top-10 interior offensive lineman. The ESPN list of top interior offensive linemen was released on Sunday morning.

So where does Tyler Smith check in among the best interior offensive linemen in the league? He’s all the way up in the top spot, according to the publication, which spoke to numerous league personnel.

First, though, a bit on ESPN’s criteria. The publication explained it as such:

“Here’s how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.”

Tyler Smith ranks at No. 1

It probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Smith ranks as the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. After all, he’s the highest-paid guard in the game.

ESPN cites some remarkably good numbers for the former first-round draft pick. It notes he has win rates of 72.1% in the running game and 95.2% in the passing game.

Moreover, it’s his raw ability that makes him such an impact player. One AFC exec had the following to say about Tyler Smith:

“Rare combination of size, athleticism, strength and finish. He’s like prime Jason Peters playing guard.”

Also of note? Former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker checked in just past the top 10 in the honorable mention category. The publication had the following quote attributed to an NFL coordinator about him:

“Strong and athletic with physicality. Struggles a bit with guys that are good lateral movers.”