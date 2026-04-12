William Byron sent to rear for start of NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

William Byron will start from the rear in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team did some work to the steering system, an unapproved adjustment.

Byron is the only driver who will have to start from the rear at Bristol. However, the teams of Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Michael McDowell, and Chad Finchum all saw personnel ejections after failing inspection twice.

While the teams were still allowed to qualify, the impact of the failures can’t be understated. Not only will the No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet of Larson, the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Chastain, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford of Finchum, the No. 41 Haas Factory Chevrolet of Custer, and the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of McDowell be down a key crew member, but the teams also lost their pit stall selection.

Larson, Finchum, Chastain, and Custer will go without their car chiefs. McDowell and the No. 71 team will be down an engineer.

William Byron off to poor start to Bristol weekend

Byron will have a lot of work to do at Bristol, a track that’s been hit-or-miss for him throughout his Cup career. He finished sixth in the spring race last season and 12th in the fall.

Byron comes out of the Easter break sitting fifth in the points standings, with four top 10s and two top 5s in seven races. Despite owning an average finish of 10.8, Byron has led just 34 laps in 2026. Byron recently talked about the change in dynamic with The Chase playoff format back in place.

“I notice guys are just a little more protective of their finish,” Byron said, via NASCAR.com. “There’s more emphasis on finishing well, but what goes with that is stage points. Last year, we had a really good start to the season. We scored a lot of stage points. This year, we’re not scoring as many stage points and we’re not as high up in the points.

“I think there’s more of an emphasis on finishing the race strong, but I still think with stage points, you can’t overcome not having a good couple stages. So, the guys scoring a lot of points might still not be finishing as well, but they’re just scoring throughout the weekend on the stages.”