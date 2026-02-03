WNBA star Cameron Brink open to posing for Playboy, with one condition

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink said she’d be open to posing for Playboy Magazine, according to TMZ Sports. However, the former Stanford star said there was one stipulation.

“Yeah, maybe,” Brink told TMZ Sports. “We’ll see … maybe. If my fiancé approves.”

Not only that, as TMZ pointed out, Brink admitted she got fully nude for a shot for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue in the past. Kysre Gondrezick already broke the mold of WNBA players posing for Playboy.

Brink’s played two seasons in the WNBA for Los Angeles. She’s played in 34 career games, starting 15 but dealt with injuries, such as a torn ACL, in the early part of her career.

“I’m still figuring it out,” Brink said midseason 2025. “I think I’ve gotten through the hard part, but it’s really hard, the acclimating. Everything is so fast. And you are just always a little scared in your mind. I don’t feel as athletic, but I know I’ll get there. I have moments when I feel great, and sometimes I feel like I’m floating on offense, a little unsure about what I’m doing, but my coaching staff has been amazing.”

In addition to the WNBA, Brink was also drafted to the Lunar Owls for the inaugural season of Unrivaled. She did not play due to injury, but she was drafted by Breeze BC for the 2026 season.

“Obviously, devastating,” superstar and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark said. “You don’t want to see anybody deal with any sort of injury, obviously an injury of that magnitude. I know she’s the type of person that’ll be able to get through it and come out through it stronger. But yeah, it just breaks your heart. She’s such a good basketball player, but an even better person.”

Over the course of her career with the Sparks, Brink averages 6.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, one assist per game and shoots 41.1% from the floor. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In four years at Stanford, Brink averaged 14 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, shot 52.7% from the floor, 29.9% from three and hit 76% of her free throws. She was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Pac 12 and helped the Cardinal win the 2021 NCAA Championship.