Women's College Basketball National Title Odds: Ranking betting favorites ahead of Final Four

The road to Phoenix is officially complete in the 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament. Four teams remain in the hunt to win a national championship after Elite Eight play wrapped up on Monday night. Funny enough, all of them heard their names called as one-seeds on Selection Sunday.

Odds for who will eventually cut down the nets have now been released by BetMGM. One team is considered the overwhelming favorite, while two others are tied. A clear underdog clearly exists as well.

Action will begin on Friday night at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Before then, you can check out the full odds from BetMGM here.

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Geno Auriemma has UConn in the Final Four nearly every single season. Fresh off a national championship, the Huskies are back on the biggest stage. The goal is to bring another title back to Storrs, which would be No. 13 under Auriemma.

And to no surprise, the Huskies are the overwhelming favorite to be the final team standing. All the other three are considered plus-money, showcasing how highly BetMGM thinks of UConn.

UCLA has not lost since the day before Thanksgiving. The entire season has been dominant for the Bruins, currently in the midst of a 29-game winning streak. Seven of those are in the postseason, winning the Big Ten Tournament and breezing through the NCAA Tournament thus far.

However, next up will be the team to deliver UCLA that loss. Texas won a neutral-site game in Las Vegas by 11 points. Everyone in college basketball will be amped up for the rematch, figuring to be one the season’s top games.

For the second straight season, Texas is heading to the Final Four under head coach Vic Schaefer. Folks in Austin have felt like this team was a special one from the get-go, being led by Madison Booker and Rori Harmon.

As mentioned, a rematch is coming on Friday night. Texas actually holds the same odds as UCLA, maybe forecasting what the game spread might look like. An exciting NCAA Tournament game should take place in the desert.

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For the sixth consecutive year, South Carolina finds itself in the Final Four. To find the last time Dawn Staley‘s club was not a part of the event, you have to flash back to 2019. Just a remarkable run for the Gamecocks, who are now going for national championship No. 4 in program history.

Even so, they are given the worst chance to win the national championship by BetMGM. Staley might have a nice motivation tool to play with in the coming days.

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