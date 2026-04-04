Women's National Championship Odds: Opening point spread released for South Carolina vs. UCLA, How to Watch

Following Friday’s Final Four games, the women’s college basketball national championship is in place. It will be South Carolina vs. UCLA in the title game, and the opening point spread has been released.

South Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite over UCLA, according to BetMGM. The over-under also opened at 132.5 for the matchup.

South Carolina punched its ticket to the title game thanks to a strong second half in a victory over previously unbeaten UConn. Then, in the nightcap, UCLA won a defensive battle against Texas to secure its spot in the championship. Here’s how to watch the women’s college basketball national championship game.

How to watch South Carolina vs. UCLA

Time: April 5, 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Ariz.

South Carolina and UConn played things close during the first half of Friday’s game as the Huskies went up 26-24 at halftime. But the Gamecocks got off to a furious start to start the second half, outscoring UConn 16-3 out of the gate and appeared to take full control.

Although UConn got off to a better start to the fourth quarter, South Carolina stayed the course and continued to answer when the Huskies made a charge. All told, the Gamecocks outscored UConn 38-22 in the second half. That helped them punched their ticket to the national title game once again. Of course, the biggest storyline was the fireworks after the game.

In the second matchup of the day, points came at a premium as UCLA took on Texas. The Bruins took a 20-17 lead into halftime and fought off a late third-quarter run by the Longhorns to maintain their three-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

UCLA then set the tone in the final 10 minutes, rattling off a 7-0 run out of the gate to force a Texas timeout. However, the Longhorns came alive late, using a 12-2 run to get within three points heading into the final minute. It wasn’t enough, though. A huge Lauren Betts block with 18 seconds to go helped UCLA clinch its first-ever appearance in the women’s basketball national championship game.

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