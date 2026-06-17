Wood Brothers tab Jesse Love as Josh Berry’s replacement in iconic No. 21 Ford for 2027 Cup Series season

Wood Brothers Racing has found their driver for 2027. The historic organization announced Wednesday that Jesse Love will take over the No. 21 Ford beginning with the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Love replaces Josh Berry, who confirmed earlier last week that he would not return to Wood Brothers Racing next season. The 21-year-old California native currently competes full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and captured the 2025 series championship.

He has already made seven Cup Series starts and will now make the jump to NASCAR’s top level on a full-time basis: “Words can’t describe what it means to me to realize this dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember,” Love wrote on social media. “I am so grateful to every single person who has had a hand in my journey from the time I was 5 years old to now.”

Moreover, Love also reflected on joining one of NASCAR’s most iconic organizations: “Driving the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing is truly an honor,” Love said in a team release. “This team has played such an important role in NASCAR history, and the drivers who have sat behind the wheel of this car are some of the greatest our sport has ever seen.”

Wood Brothers president Jon Wood praised the young driver and what he has already accomplished: “Jesse has accomplished a lot at a young age,” Wood said. “He’s demonstrated the ability to win races, compete for championships and handle the expectations that come with racing at a high level.”

Richard Childress Racing also released a statement following the announcement: “Richard Childress Racing is appreciative of Jesse Love’s contributions during his three seasons with our organization and wishes him nothing but success in the future,” the organization said.

“Jesse is a talented racer, and we are proud to have played a role in his development into a NASCAR champion. All parties remain aligned and committed to defending the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in 2026.”

Despite the upcoming move, Love will remain with RCR through the remainder of the season as he attempts to repeat as O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. The organization made it clear that both sides remain focused on pursuing another title before Love begins the next chapter of his career with Wood Brothers Racing.

Alas, Love’s rise through the ranks has been rapid. He won ARCA Menards Series West championships in 2020 and 2021 before capturing the national ARCA title in 2023. Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2024, he has earned Rookie of the Year honors and a championship while establishing himself as one of NASCAR’s top young prospects. Currently, Love sits second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings behind Justin Allgaier.

The announcement came shortly after Josh Berry revealed that Wood Brothers Racing informed him that it would not exercise its option for the 2027 season: “It’s tough to have happened, but at the same time, I’ve been extremely fortunate to get the opportunities I’ve had,” Berry said, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2025 after spending the previous season with Stewart-Haas Racing. He delivered the first Cup victory of his career at Las Vegas in 2025 and reached the NASCAR Playoffs.

However, the 2026 campaign has been more difficult. Through 15 races, Berry has recorded two top-10 finishes and remains winless.

Now, Wood Brothers Racing turns the page to one of the sport’s brightest young stars. Beginning in 2027, Jesse Love will officially become the latest driver to pilot the legendary No. 21 Ford.