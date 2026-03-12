After Team USA’s loss to Italy on Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic, the eyes of American baseball fans turned to FS1 Wednesday night. The Italians took on Mexico, and there were tiebreakers in play for Team USA.

The U.S. needed some help to get to the quarterfinals. An Italy win meant Team USA advanced no matter what, but a Mexico win created issues. The Mexicans would have to score five or more runs and win in nine innings for the U.S. to advance.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout Italy vs. Mexico

In the fifth, Italy came through. The Italians took a 5-0 lead – meaning if the game ends in nine innings, whether Italy or Mexico wins, the U.S. would advance.

Italy then extended its lead to 6-0 on a Vinnie Pasquantino home run, his second of the night in the top of the sixth. Jon Berti added an RBI single of his own in the top of the seventh to make it a 7-0 lead for the Italians. Mexico finally got on the board in the bottom of the seven on an RBI groundout by Alek Thomas.

Then, Italy got the run right back. Pasquantino hit his third homer of the game in the eighth to put the Italians back ahead, 8-1.

Italy got one win closer to clinching Pool B with Tuesday’s stunning win over Team USA. The Americans trailed 8-0 at one point before mounting a comeback in the late innings. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong launched two home runs to help with the effort, but New York Yankees outfielder and U.S. team captain Aaron Judge struck out with a runner in scoring position to end it.

By finishing 3-1, the United States then put the World Baseball Classic tiebreakers in play. That’s where things got complicated and added more intrigue to Italy vs. Mexico.

What are World Baseball Classic tiebreakers?

If Italy beat Mexico in the WBC, the U.S. would advance without issue since the Mexicans would drop to 2-2 in pool play. But if Mexico won and scored four or fewer runs in a nine-inning game, Team USA would be eliminated. That would be the result of the first tiebreaker: lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed by defensive outs recorded in games between teams that are tied.

In simpler terms, it would have come down to dividing the number of runs allowed by the number of outs recorded on defense. The United States allowed 11 runs while recording 54 defensive outs, resulting in a 0.2037 quotient, according to ESPN. Mexico, meanwhile, entered Wednesday allowing five runs across 24 defensive outs – a 0.2083 quotient. The lowest number wins the tiebreaker.

The quarterfinal round of the 2026 World Baseball Classic goes through Friday and Saturday. As the Pool B runner-up, Team USA would play Canada on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in Houston.