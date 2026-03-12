Throughout his three-home run game against Mexico, Team Italy first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino knew he was helping more than just his team in the World Baseball Classic. A win would also send Team USA to the knockout round as the Pool B runner-up, and he knew the Americans were watching closely.

After putting the finishing touches on the 9-1 win over Mexico, Pasquantino had a simple message for the U.S. as the players officially learned their fate. He simply said, “You’re welcome.”

Pasquantino became the first player in WBC history to hit three homers in a game as Italy defeated Mexico in Houston. Team USA was hoping for the Italians to either win and get the tiebreaker out of the way or score at least five runs so the Americans got the tiebreaker over Mexico. Italy made it an easy night for the U.S., and Pasquantino knew it well.

“That was unbelievable, huh?” Pasquantino told Jon Morosi on the FS1 broadcast. “You’re welcome, USA. We were thinking of you guys over at your hotel. We were thinking of you guys. I’m glad you guys can join us in the party.”

With Wednesday’s win over Mexico, Italy completed a perfect 4-0 record through pool play in the World Baseball Classic. That includes a win Tuesday night over the U.S., which is why the tiebreakers were even a conversation in the first place. The Americans dropped to 3-1, and a Mexico win over Italy would tie them for second in Pool B.

If Mexico beat Italy and scored four or fewer runs in a nine-inning game, Team USA would have been out of the quarterfinals because both teams would be 3-1. That’s the result of the first tiebreaker: lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed by defensive outs recorded in games between teams that are tied. In simpler terms, it would have come down to dividing the number of runs allowed by the number of outs recorded on defense.

In Tuesday’s game, the U.S. trailed Italy 8-0 in the sixth inning before the Americans began to mount a comeback. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong launched two home runs, including a three-run shot, to help keep Team USA in it. But New York Yankees outfielder and U.S. team captain Aaron Judge struck out with a runner in scoring position to end it.

Now, Team USA will advance to the knockout round, where Canada awaits in the quarterfinals. First pitch is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.