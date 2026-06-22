World Cup 2026: France vs. Iraq delayed due to weather

The World Cup match between France and Iraq has been delayed due to the weather in the area. The match is being played in Philadelphia, and rain began falling during the first half.

During the FOX Sports broadcast, John Strong said Philadelphia was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. ET. The plan is to have the second half of the match start at 7 p.m. ET.

The start of the 2nd half between France and Iraq has been delayed due to thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/vIYikkEvLn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

“There’s been a lot of bad weather north of us,” Strong said. “We’re not getting any specific information about a specific lightning strike that has triggered a 30-minute delay. It is the anticipation as much as anything else, and the fact that we’re in the seven thunderstorm warning until 6:45.”

France has a 1-0 lead over Iraq, and Kylian Mbappé scored the lone goal. Both teams are in Group I, and France has won its first two group matches, while Iraq has yet to win a match.

Can France win another World Cup after falling short in 2022?

France is looking to win its second World Cup in three tournaments. After winning it all in 2018, France lost to Argentina in the 2022 finals.

Ahead of the World Cup, France coach Didier Deschamps discussed the team’s high expectations. “I only ever think about today and tomorrow; that’s just how I am,” Deschamps said, per FIFA.com. “Honestly, nothing else matters. I’m focused on what lies ahead.”

“What happened in 1998 and 2018 will always stay with me, but nothing can change the past. What matters now is what we do next,” he added. “My role may have changed between 1998 and 2018, but I was there both times. Both experiences were truly magical. I’ve been lucky enough to win trophies at club level, the [UEFA] Champions League, etc, but nothing beats being a world champion. Your name stays the same, but two words are added forever: world champion.”

This year’s World Cup is being played in different stadiums in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The tournament includes 48 teams, and expansion from the previous 32-team format.