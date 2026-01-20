World Cup 2026: How Atlanta will make history by hosting tournament

Atlanta will make history when it hosts the 2026 World Cup later this summer. On3 attended a virtual press conference hosted by the World Cup Atlanta Host Committee last weekend, and Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee and Atlanta Sports Council, revealed what will happen when the tournament arrives in the city.

“The World Cup is going to be particularly very exciting for us because it’s 30 years to the year from our hosting of the 96 Olympic Games, the Summer Olympics,” Corso said to On3 and a group of reporters. “So it marks Atlanta as one of two cities in the US to host both the Summer Olympics and a FIFA World Cup (the other city is Los Angeles). So that’s a great honor that we’re thankful for.”

Atlanta has become a top U.S. city for soccer. The MLS team, Atlanta United, won the MLS Cup in 2018 and continually ranks in the top five in average attendance. The popularity of the sport has led to U.S. Soccer opening its National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia (just south of the city), later this year.

Atlanta to have World Cup Fan Fest at Park dedicated to the Olympics

Corso also revealed a World Cup-related event that also ties in with the 1996 Summer Olympics. “I want to highlight for you in that planning related to the experience is our FIFA Fan Festival,” Corso said. “Very excited to tell you that FIFA Fan Fest for us in Atlanta will be held in Centennial Olympic Park, which, if you’re familiar with our city, is the legacy from our Olympics 30 years ago. It’s going to be very exciting for us to kind of bring that park back to life 30 years later from the Summer Olympics and host our FIFA Fan Fest in that park.”

Atlanta is hoping the 2026 World Cup can bring as many memories as the 1996 Olympics did. Preparations for the 1996 Olympics began before the city was awarded the games in 1990. At the time, Atlanta set a new record for most tickets sold at a single Olympics (8.3 million) and held that until 2024.

Atlanta is one of the 16 North American cities that will host the World Cup. The city will have eight matches, including a semifinal contest, and all the matches will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But due to FIFA rules, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be called Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup.