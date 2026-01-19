World Cup 2026: How Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is preparing for tournament

The 2026 World Cup will kick off this summer, and Atlanta is preparing to host eight big matches. On3 attended a press conference held by the World Cup 2026 Atlanta Host Committee, and the officials shared details on how the city is preparing for the tournament.

The matches in Atlanta will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a big change will be made with the venue at the end of the month. Adam Fullerton, vice president of stadium operations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, said that the turf will be removed on Jan. 31, and natural grass will be installed.

“We will remove our synthetic turf system that we normally have here at the stadium,” Fullerton said. “We will start ripping that out and going below ground to establish a full, true natural sod field. We’ll be installing a root zone.”

Fullerton added, “The Atlanta United will play eight matches on this playing surface. We will then take a bit of a break again, and we will remove that field and reinstall a brand new grass pitch exclusive.”

World Cup matches at ‘Atlanta Stadium’

Getting the grass right will be big for Atlanta since one of the eight matches will be one of the two semifinal battles. But that won’t be the only thing different about the stadium when fans attend the World Cup this summer.

Per FIFA rules, the stadiums of all 16 host cities will temporarily change their names for the World Cup. This means Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be known as Atlanta Stadium, which leads to some challenges for Fullerton and his team when it comes to covering names and logos.

“We’ve got some really good people coming up with some ideas and concepts on how to do it the best way,” Fullerton said about covering/removing the logo on the roof of the stadium. And then, of course, once it’s applied, we eventually have to remove that graphic as well, and I think that may be more challenging than the installed.”

The 2026 World Cup will begin on June 11. The first match in Atlanta will be on June 15, when Spain takes on Cabo Verde. The city will host the tournament’s second semifinal match on July 15.