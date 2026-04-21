Jacob Fatu wants everything his cousin, Roman Reigns, has, including the World Heavyweight Championship. At the end of the Monday Night Raw, Fatu came out to the ring and challenged Reigns for the title.

“I don’t want that title, I need that title,” Jacob Fatu told Roman Reigns, who was in the ring with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Fatu then explained why he needed to win the championship, saying that he wanted to get a bigger house and put his kids in better schools.

"I don't want that title, I NEED that title."



Jacob Fatu just challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship! 🤯@jacobfatu_wwe | @WWERomanReigns | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gQyzyIGdGJ — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2026

Reigns understood where Fatu is coming from, but told him there’s a burden that comes with the championship. He told him that he’ll think about it and get back to him on next week’s Raw.

Fatu and Reigns are coming off wins at WrestleMania 42. In Night 1, Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned match. In Night 2, Reigns successfully defended his title against CM Punk.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.