Feuding with Drew McIntyre isn’t for the faint of heart, because he’s always down to make it personal. The Scottish Warrior did just that again on Friday during the WWE’s Hall of Fame event.

In response to Wrestlemania 42 opponent Jacob Fatu’s promo, McIntyre continued to harp on Fatu’s past stint in jail for robbery. But this time, he took a shot at the entire Bloodline for being….well….a fruitful Bloodline. And of course, if you’re making fun of Fatu’s family, you’re making fun of Roman Reigns’ family.

“He was in the police car,” McIntyre told Peter Rosenberg. “I was laughing. Because after I beat him tomorrow, he’s going to screw up like he’s always screwed up in his life. He’s going to end up back in the slammer. And one of his many, many, many kids, when they eventually make it to WWE, [he’ll] be sponging off them. So good luck tomorrow, Jacob.”

Not one to stop while he’s ahead — both in the ring and out of it — McIntyre pulled Rosenberg in closer. He did so to make a joke at the Fatus’ expense.

“I’ve got a quote for ya. This is a good one,” he laughed. “There’s so many kids, so many damn family members, those Fatus. They’re all willing to wear spandex; none of them are willing to wear latex. You know what I’m saying.”

Keep in mind, McIntyre cut this promo with his wife standing right beside him, and she looked mortified to be a part of the wrestling mayhem. She did chuckle when Rosenberg pointed that out.

“There are so many kids, so many family members in the Fatu family… they’re all willing to wear spandex, but none of them are willing to wear latex.”



DREW MCINTYRE COOKING THE BLOODLINE EVEN AT THE HALL OF FAME 😭#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/6MExBCfBXV — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 18, 2026

Origins of Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu at Wrestlemania 42

Perhaps McIntyre has made the lead-up to this match so personal because of what it cost for it to even take place.

McIntyre had his eyes on main eventing Wrestlemania 42 as champion, but he couldn’t stay out of his own way with an assist from Fatu. After Fatu unintentionally cost longtime Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes the title in a 3 Stages of Hell match, McIntyre made it his life’s work to make sure Rhodes didn’t main event Wrestlemania as his title opponent.

McIntyre cost Rhodes his shot at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber by interfering in varying degrees. But SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis would levy consequences on McIntyre’s head. He forced him to defend the title vs. Rhodes on an episode of SmackDown. Fatu once again interfered, but this time, aiding Rhodes in reclaiming his title.

With Orton having already won Elimination Chamber to claim his spot opposite Rhodes at Wrestlemania, McIntyre was left out of the title, main event picture. And he has taken his ire out on Fatu ever since.

For his part, Fatu also has bad blood with McIntyre. The whole reason he interfered originally was payback for McIntyre putting him on the shelf with a vicious attack. Now, they’ll settle this beef on the grandest stage of them all.