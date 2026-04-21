CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could battle in an epic WWE title matchup after they competed against separate opponents at WrestleMania 42. On Monday Night Raw, Rhodes came out to the ring to speak to Punk, who opened the show. The two were discussing their WrestleMania matches, and Punk looked at Rhodes’ title belt while saying he has to stay ready for another opportunity.

“The path for you, keep being champion. Keep winning,” CM Punk told Cody Rhodes. “The path for me… I just got to stay ready because you never know when a championship opportunity is just going to fall out of the sky.

As Punk walked out of the ring, Rhodes had a response for him. “Hey, Punk,” Rhodes said. “Just say when.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.