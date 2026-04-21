Jacob Fatu wants everything his cousin, Roman Reigns, has, including the World Heavyweight Championship. At the end of the Monday Night Raw, Fatu came out to the ring and challenged Reigns for the title.

“I don’t want that title, I need that title,” Jacob Fatu told Roman Reigns, who was in the ring with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Fatu then explained why he needed to win the championship, saying that he wanted to get a bigger house and put his kids in better schools.

"I don't want that title, I NEED that title."



Jacob Fatu just challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship! 🤯@jacobfatu_wwe | @WWERomanReigns | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gQyzyIGdGJ — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2026

Reigns understood where Fatu is coming from, but told him there’s a burden that comes with the championship. He told him that he’ll think about it and get back to him on next week’s Raw.

Fatu and Reigns are coming off wins at WrestleMania 42. In Night 1, Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned match. In Night 2, Reigns defeated CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fatu is no stranger to battling Reigns in WWE. When he joined the company in 2024, Fatu aligned himself with the Bloodline, which was led by his cousin, Solo Sikoa. That group would battle Reigns, who was the original leader of the Bloodline.

Can Jacob Fatu take down Roman Reigns for the title?

The last time the two were together in a ring was at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. They competed in the Royal Rumble match, and Fatu was eliminated by Reigns, who was the eventual winner.

Beating Reigns will not be easy for Fatu, who has won the Tag Team Championship and the United States Championship during his time in WWE. The former Georgia Tech football star is a seven-time world champion and held the WWE Universal Championship for a record 1,316 days.

But Fatu isn’t the only WWE star ready to take on Reigns. After Oba Femi took down Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, he called out the OTC. Reigns responded with a strong message for Femi.

“Oba had a big night,” Reigns stated. “Oba, you gonna kill me? You still seem a little fresh in this business. You did a big thing tonight, but I’ve done that many times. I’ve done it with a title on the line. Let’s see how you do through the summer. Then we’ll know if you can step to the Greatest of All Time.”