Wrestlemania 42 fallout: Oba Femi opens up WWE Raw with simple message

Oba Femi, fresh off defeating Brock Lesnar in the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on Sunday, kicked off Monday Night Raw. Even before Femi’s music hit, the crowd at T-Mobile Arena was ready for the arrival of “The Ruler.”

Femi stood in the middle of the ring as the crowd loudly chanted “Oba” in unison. He eventually raised the mic to his mouth and delivered a simple message to the WWE locker room.

“The ruler has arrived,” said Femi, who dropped the mic immediately after.

Oba Femi’s stardom hits another level with WrestleMania 42 win

Femi has, indeed, arrived as arguably the hottest star in all of WWE. Having just been called up to the main roster earlier this year, Femi has quickly become a force to be reckoned with.

A strong Royal Rumble showing in January was just the beginning. In March, he accepted Lesnar’s WrestleMania open challenge by hitting the former WWE Champion with a picture perfect Fall from Grace.

The stage was set: Ruler vs. Beast at WrestleMania. The two behemoths met went blow for blow in the middle of the squared circle, but it was Femi who prevailed after popping up from an F5 and hitting Lesnar with a Fall from Grace for the 1-2-3.

After the match, an emotional Lesnar took off his gloves and boots and left them in the center of the ring, signaling a possible retirement. If that’s the case, then Sunday was an even bigger star-making moment for Femi.

“There comes a point in time when somebody comes along that’s bigger and badder and just pushes you to a place that you can’t come back from,” Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque said in a SportsCenter appearance. “The smart ones know when that happens and they call it a day. I don’t think that was a planned thing.

“I think Brock went to the ring, he walked into a wall called Oba Femi. Brock walked up to the next big thing and ran into a brick wall, and the intelligence in him said, ‘Maybe I should call it a day.'”