WrestleMania 42 full card: WWE announces complete lineup for two-night event in Las Vegas
The full card is set for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. “WWE Smackdown” announcer Joe Tessitore announced the lineup for Night 1 and Night 2 on Tuesday during “Get Up” on ESPN.
As previously announced, the battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will main event Night 1 on Saturday, April 18. On Sunday, April 19, CM Punk will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.
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This will be Punk’s second WrestleMania main event. Reigns, meanwhile, is main eventing for a record 11th time.
WrestleMania 42 Night 1 full card:
- Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre
- 6-Man Tag: IShowSpeed/Logan Paul/Austin Theory vs. LA Knight/The Usos
- Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan
- Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
- Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way: Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair/Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley/Lyra Valkyria
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton
WrestleMania 42 Night 2 full card:
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
- Intercontinental Championship Title Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams
- Demon Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio
- World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns
The card is set for the “Showcase of the Immortals,” taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. WrestleMania 42 will start at 6 p.m. ET both nights, with the first hour of each show taking place on ESPN. The rest of the card will air on ESPN Unlimited.
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