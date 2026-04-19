WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Sami Zayn brutalizes Lil Yachty during Intercontinental Championship match vs. Trick Williams

Sami Zayn entered Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday ready to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Trick Williams. Williams didn’t come alone, accompanied to the ring by rapper Lil Yachty.

It didn’t take long for Yachty to involve himself in the match. As he was checking on Williams on the ropes, Zayn made his way outside the ring. Zayn blindsided Yachty, knocking him to the ground. Zayn then grabbed him, picked him up, and drove him into the barricade.

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