WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Sami Zayn brutalizes Lil Yachty during United States Championship match vs. Trick Williams
Sami Zayn entered Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday ready to defend his United States Championship against Trick Williams. Williams didn’t come alone, accompanied to the ring by rapper Lil Yachty.
It didn’t take long for Yachty to involve himself in the match. As he was checking on Williams on the ropes, Zayn made his way outside the ring. Zayn blindsided Yachty, knocking him to the ground. Zayn then grabbed him, picked him up, and drove him into the barricade.
Yachty eventually got back to his feet, just in time to see Williams finish off Zayn. Williams countered a Helluva Kick with a Trick Shot out of nowhere. Williams got the 1-2-3 and the win, his first time holding the United States Championship.
Sami Zayn drops US Championship to Trick Williams after taking out Lil Yachty
The 31-year-old Williams has his first WrestleMania moment in WWE, having just been called up to the main roster in January. His connection with the audience has been instant, hundreds of thousands of fans chanting “Whoop That Trick” during every one of his entrances. Now, he’s a champion in WWE.
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Zayn, meanwhile, appears to be at a crossroads in his career. The veteran wrestler and longtime fan favorite has seen the crowd shift their feeling towards him in recent months. He’s mentioned it on TV, and it was clear that Williams was the crowd favorite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
We should find out, perhaps on “Friday Night SmackDown,” if Zayn is granted an immediate rematch for the United States Championship. Ultimately, it will be a call for general manager Nick Aldis to make.