WWE great AJ Lee lost her Intercontinental Championship vs. Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 42 by fairly questionable means. Now, like many of her fans, Lee is wondering what’s next for her while trying to enjoy the experience despite the loss.

Even though WWE reporter Jackie Redmond didn’t specifically ask about Lee’s future with the company, Lee gave an emotional response that leaves many fans wondering when she’ll be seen again.

While highlighting the joy of having her family in the building and her nieces as a part of her Wrestlemania entrance, she reaffirmed her love for the fans who stuck by her during her long 10-year absence from the company. But she also left those fans with a cryptic message about when they might see her again.

“I never got to say goodbye last time, and I felt bad about that,” Lee told Redmond. “So this is not goodbye, but I’ll see you soon. I hope.”

Lee left the company in 2015, shortly after Wrestlemania 31. Following a tag team match on the Raw after Wrestlemania, she retired from in-ring competition. Although the retirement lasted for a decade, it didn’t hold forever. Lee returned to in-ring action in September of last year to aid her husband, CM Punk, in a feud against Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins.

After a months-long feud with Lynch, Lee would eventually win the IC title from her rival at Elimination Chamber in February. Now, having lost to Lynch, many are left to wonder if Wrestlemania 42 goes down as her swan song and not the continuation of her feud with “The Man.”

Lee, herself, doesn’t seem to know the answer to that currently, but she didn’t sound like a wrestler who plans to be on Raw or SmackDown next week. Only time will tell if that’s true.

AJ Lee loses Women’s IC title at Wrestlemania 42

Lynch defeated Lee at WrestleMania 42 Night 1 to reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lynch is now a three-time Women’s IC Champ, which marks the most reigns in the belt’s history.

The finish of the match involved Lynch pulling referee Jessika Carr, who she has had problems with for the past year, in front of her in the corner of the ring. Lee then ran into Carr, which knocked her down for a moment. This allowed Lynch to throw Lee into an exposed turnbuckle, hit the Man Handle Slam, and reclaim the title.

The title loss leads to new questions for Lee. Where does she fit in the IC title picture? And where does she fit in the women’s division overall? Only time will tell.

On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article