Wrongful death lawsuits filed in Greg Biffle plane crash

New details continue to emerge in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their two children and two pilots last December. Now, the legal process is beginning to take shape.

According to a report from ESPN, two wrongful death lawsuits have been filed by the estates of pilot Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, each seeking $15 million in damages. The filings allege that Biffle, as the owner of the aircraft, bore responsibility for ensuring it was properly maintained.

At the center of the lawsuits is the condition of the plane itself. The Cessna 500 Citation II crashed shortly after takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport on Dec. 18, erupting into flames roughly a third of a mile from the runway.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the aircraft’s altimeter was providing inaccurate readings, a critical issue during takeoff, and noted that control of the plane had been transferred to Jack Dutton shortly before the crash.

The report also highlighted another potential factor. Neither Jack Dutton nor Biffle reportedly had the required certification to serve as a copilot on that aircraft, raising questions about cockpit experience during a pivotal moment in the flight. Aviation safety experts have suggested that the absence of a properly endorsed and experienced copilot may have contributed to the sequence of events.

Still, key questions remain unanswered. The NTSB’s investigation is ongoing, and no final determination has been made regarding the official cause of the crash. As a result, the lawsuits represent an early step in what could become a complex and lengthy legal process.

The developments add another layer to an already devastating timeline. In the weeks following the crash, authorities also began investigating suspicious activity tied to Biffle’s personal accounts and a reported burglary at his North Carolina home. Search warrants later revealed a series of events that included unauthorized access to financial accounts and the theft of cash, memorabilia and other valuables.

While no charges have been filed in that case, investigators have indicated that multiple individuals with knowledge of the family’s finances may have been involved. Taken together, the legal filings and ongoing investigations underscore the far-reaching impact of the tragedy, one that extends beyond the crash itself.

For now, the focus remains on uncovering the facts. And for those involved, answers may still be a long way off, as the wounds continue to be felt throughout the NASCAR world.