Wurth 400 qualifying results: Carson Hocevar wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series is taking over Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. It all began with practice and qualifying, where the best of the best took the track to try and lay down the fastest lap of the afternoon, and end up as the pole-sitter.

That honor went to Carson Hocevar. He kept his hot streak rolling, winning at Talladega last week and at Texas in the Truck Series last night. His teammate, Daniel Suarez, will be on the front-row with him, an all Spire Motorsports tandem.

Check out the full starting order for the Wurth 400 below. Whether it’s Hocevar or someone else in the field, it should be a doozy of a race in Texas, which always translates to an entertaining race among the Cup Series elite.

Carson Hocevar Daniel Suarez Chris Buescher Denny Hamlin Chase Briscoe Kyle Busch Christopher Bell Tyler Reddick Alex Bowman Ty Gibbs Kyle Larson Connor Zilisch Austin Cindric Chase Elliott William Byron Ross Chastain Corey Heim Riley Herbst Michael McDowell Ryan Preece Erik Jones Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Joey Logano Josh Berry Brad Keselowski A.J. Allmendinger Cole Custer Noah Gragson Cody Ware Ryan Blaney Shane van Gisbergen Todd Gilliland John Hunter Nemechek Zane Smith Ty Dillon Chad Finchum Austin Dillon Bubba Wallace

More on the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Moreover, Kevin Harvick is rolling with a familiar name this weekend. On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion made his pick for the Wurth 400, and he’s backing Christopher Bell to finally break through in 2026.

That makes it two votes for Bell on the panel, as Kaitlyn Vincie also landed on the No. 20 driver, while Mamba Smith went in a different direction with Kyle Larson. The split reflects exactly where the Cup Series stands right now, wide open.

Just one week removed from Carson Hocevar’s breakout win at Talladega, the garage heads to Texas with a handful of contenders looking to seize control of the season. And for Bell, the opportunity is clear.

Through the opening stretch of 2026, Bell has been consistent but hasn’t yet found Victory Lane. Sitting ninth in the standings with multiple top-five and top-10 finishes, the speed has been there, the execution just hasn’t fully come together.

For Harvick though, the pick is simple. Bell has been knocking on the door. Now, it’s about kicking it down where everything’s bigger.