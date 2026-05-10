Future WWE Hall of Famer and 17-time WWE Champion John Cena made a planned appearance at Saturday night’s Backlash PLE in Tampa, where he made a massive announcement.

Cena announced the ‘John Cena Classic‘, a PLE where NXT Superstars will clash with WWE Superstars. On top of the event, a new championship will be unveiled. Per Cena, fans will vote to crown the winner of the inaugural championship.

.@JohnCena just announced the John Cena Classic! 👏



Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited!



▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/4z08kgZmPm — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2026

“I am excited to announce to you the ‘John Cena Classic’,” Cena said. “An entire evening of the best of today competing against the best of tomorrow. An entire event where WWE Superstars and NXT Superstars get an opportunity to give you all they have in hopes to be crowned a champion. That’s right. We are making history tonight, because we have a brand new event and the debut of a brand new championship in the WWE.”

“Your voice will be heard louder than ever before,” Cena continued. “You, the audience, the fan will vote to crown the champion of the ‘John Cena Classic’. And, every participant qualifies, which also means for the first time in history, a Superstar might not win their match, but their hustle could earn your respect, earn your heart, win your vote, and you can still crown them the ‘John Cena Classic’ champion. This is a single event that embodies everything I stand for and everything I value.”

‘John Cena Classic’ will look similar to card at December’s ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event: John Cena’s Final Match’

Per Cena, the ‘John Cena Classic’ will look similar to the card at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event: John Cena’s Final Match, which hosted the final match of Cena’s career. In that match, Cena tapped out to Gunther.

That show meant more to Cena than his final match, however, as it gave the WWE Universe its first look at NXT Superstars Sol Ruca, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Leon Slater. Cena wanted to go out while giving the future an opportunity to shine, and shine they did. Since that show, Ruca, Femi, and Evans have made their presence known on the main roster. The ‘John Cena Classic’ is sure to have the same effect on the newest crop of NXT Superstars, setting the future up to succeed in a massive way.

It is currently unknown when and where the ‘John Cena Classic’ will take place, but it’s sure to be one of the biggest events of WWE’s summer slate.