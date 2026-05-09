In the opening match at Backlash Saturday night, Bron Breakker defeated his mentor, Seth Rollins. With the win, Breakker earns his first career one-on-one win at a PLE.

It took three spears to get the job done, but Breakker earned a massive victory over Rollins. Many expected a returning Bronson Reed to help Breakker secure the win, but he did not appear. Logan Paul and Austin Theory, however, did appear, but were subsequently taken out by Rollins. Bronson Reed has been out of action since February, when he suffered a torn bicep in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

HOW DID @bronbreakkerwwe DO THAT?!



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▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/YwELCWKRbj — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker originally joined forces on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 41. Breakker fended off an attack on Rollins by Roman Reigns, pledging his allegiance to the multi-time World Champion. The trio of Rollins, Breakker, and manager Paul Heyman effectively formed ‘The Vision’, terrorizing Monday Night Raw for months. Bronson Reed joined the group at May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show, expanding the group to four members.

The group paid off massively for Rollins, as it propelled him to a win in the main event of June’s Money in the Bank PLE. This gave Rollins the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career, which he used to defeat CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at August’s SummerSlam PLE. Rollins’ hot streak, however, soon came to an end, as he suffered an injury in his match against Cody Rhodes at October’s Crown Jewel PLE.

Bron Breakker defeats Seth Rollins in match that was originally planned for WrestleMania 42

With Rollins unable to compete, he was officially ousted from ‘The Vision’ on the Oct. 13, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw. Breakker suddenly speared Rollins to end the night, signaling the end of his time in the group. He was not seen again until this February’s Elimination Chamber PLE, when he returned and attacked Logan Paul. Paul and former United States Champion Austin Theory had joined the group in Rollins’ absence. Rollins was seen running around in a hoodie for months, even causing Breakker to be eliminated first in the Royal Rumble, but was not officially seen until the Chamber.

Breakker and Rollins seemed to be on a collision course for a massive matchup at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, but a legitimate injury sidelined Breakker for the time being. Rollins instead faced off against Gunther in a match the ‘Ring General’ took as a favor to Paul Heyman. The favor has since been revealed to have been a WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes in late May at the Clash in Italy PLE.

In that match, Breakker emerged from the crowd and speared Rollins, costing him the match at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’. A match was then made in the following weeks by Raw GM Adam Pearce, finally pitting the two against each other for the first time since the June 20, 2023, episode of NXT.