In his first defense of his newly won United States Championship, Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn Saturday night at Backlash. Williams, once again with rapper Lil Yachty at his side, is now 2-0 in matches against the veteran Zayn.

Trick Williams, who played college football at South Carolina from 2014-2016, has more than established himself as one of the brightest young stars in the entire WWE. The latest crop of NXT call-ups, consisting of himself, Oba Femi, and Je’Von Evans, have more than stepped up to the occasion in just a short time on the main roster.

Williams has now established himself as a winning United States Champion, Femi defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 and is now destroying superstars weekly, and Evans is in the thick of the Intercontinental Championship race. It appears as if the future of the WWE is in great company, with other young names such as Bron Breakker and Logan Paul pushing on as well.

Trick Williams improves to 2-0 over Sami Zayn with Backlash win

The two Superstars have been feuding since the Jan. 2 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, after Williams interrupted a fiery Zayn promo. Once Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to regain the United States Championship on March 27, a future WrestleMania match between the two became very clear. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis promised Williams a WrestleMania match prior to Zayn’s victory, setting up a clash between the two stars.

In the weeks leading up to the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, rap superstar Lil Yachty joined Williams’ side in the feud. The two even teamed up to release a diss track on Zayn, titled ‘Gingerbread Man‘.

“Trick, you showed up four months ago and everyone was talking about you like you were the future of this industry. I was the first one to agree with them,” Zayn told Williams on the SmackDown before WrestleMania. “You know what you’ve shown me in the last four months? Not a whole lot.

“You’ve shown me that you have a great entrance, you’ve got a catchy catchphrase, and you can draw up a decent diss track. Congratulations, but you know what you haven’t showed me? You haven’t showed me anything where it counts, in this ring, when it matters, Trick.”

In his first career WrestleMania match, Williams showed Zayn just how bright his future is. He defeated the former WrestleMania main eventer to win his first career championship on the main roster, and once again defeated him on Saturday.