In the first-ever meeting between cousins Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, Saturday night at Backlash, Reigns came out on top following three spears. Reigns used an exposed turnbuckle to set up Fatu for the match-winning finisher move, which helped him retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Following the match, an infuriated Fatu attacked Reigns with the Tongan Death Grip. He also assaulted referee Dan Engler, along with a few match agents. As Reigns made his way to the back, he made a loud statement about Fatu’s future in the company.

“This is why we should have never let Jacob in this company,” Reigns said. “You don’t belong here, Jacob. There is no order with you. This is your last night here.”

Reigns alluded to having pull with TKO, WWE’s parent company, during his WrestleMania 42 feud against CM Punk.

The history between Reigns and Fatu runs deep, although Fatu was not a member of WWE during the rise of The Bloodline in the early 2020s. Reigns and The Usos (later flanked by Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) rose to prominence in the company, representing the prestigious Anoaʻi family.

The group won multiple titles, including the Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, Fatu was not brought into the fray, as he was deemed ‘too dangerous’ at the time.

Fatu made his WWE debut on the June 21, 2024, edition of SmackDown, aligning with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. He eventually split from the group at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE, which led to feuds against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. He, however, never forgot about his exclusion from the Bloodline, which led to Saturday night’s match.

Jacob Fatu joins Jey Uso as members of Anoa’i family to fall to Roman Reigns on PLE

With the loss, Fatu becomes the latest member of the Anoaʻi family to fall to his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a championship match on a PLE. Reigns has previously defeated one of his other cousins, Jey Uso, at three different PLEs (Clash of Champions 2020, Hell in a Cell 2020, and SummerSlam 2023).

The feud between Fatu and Reigns began on the Raw After WrestleMania, as Fatu interrupted an in-ring promo involving Reigns and The Usos. Fatu claimed that he needed the World Heavyweight Championship and challenged Reigns to a match at Backlash. That Friday on SmackDown, Fatu showed just how dominant he can be by disposing of the MFTs (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa) in front of The Usos.

The following week on Monday Night Raw, Reigns and Fatu met face-to-face in the ring. Once Reigns told Fatu that he hadn’t earned a World Heavyweight Championship match, however, Fatu hit Reigns with a Tongan Death Grip. This infuriated Reigns, leading him to accept Fatu’s challenge for a match at the PLE.