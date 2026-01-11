WWE facing lawsuit over deceptive marketing practices associated with ESPN deal, per report

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday against WWE accusing them and ESPN of deceptive marketing practices, according to a report from Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling. The suit is centered around WWE’s deal with The Worldwide Leader, in which the company’s premium live events (PLEs) air on ESPN‘s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The complaint raises an issue over fans who already have access to ESPN channels through cable or other providers being required to pay an additional monthly fee to watch the biggest shows WWE has to offer. They, the plaintiffs, allege this contradicts both WWE and ESPN‘s marketing, which they claim suggested all existing ESPN subscribers would have access to PLEs.

WWE is the only party named as a defendant. “By only suing WWE, the plaintiffs are trying to avoid the arbitration and class action waiver provisions that they note are in Disney’s subscriber agreement,” Thurston wrote.

More than $5 million are at issue, the suit claims. Eligible consumers could receive a refund or partial reimbursement if the plaintiffs prevail. The complaint was brought forward by plaintiffs Michael Diesa of New Jersey and Rebecca Toback of New York.

WWE hit with lawsuit over new deal with ESPN

ESPN and WWE announced in August they agreed to a deal for the new ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service, ESPN Unlimited, to become the exclusive U.S. home of PLEs. The first PLE to air on the platform was WrestlePalooza on Sept. 20. ESPN is paying an average of $325 million per year for five years of U.S. rights to PLEs. NBC Universal’s Peacock, which began streaming PLEs in March 2021, paid $180 million over five years for the package.

Non-cable households, as well as those who do but don’t have automatic access to ESPN Unlimited, must sign up to pay $29.99 monthly to access PLEs. The Aug. 6 press release announcing the deal stated, that the new service would be “available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.” The lawsuit points to this as to where both companies misled consumers.

So far, three PLEs have aired on ESPN Unlimited: WrestlePalooza, Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. The next scheduled PLE is Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 31. The Royal Rumble kicks off the road to WrestleMania. This year’s WrestleMania will take place across two nights April 18-19.