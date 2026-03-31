WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin wins 6-hour Prospector 250 off-road race

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made a living stomping mudholes and walking ’em dry in the world of professional wrestling. These days, the 61-year-old Austin spends his free time competing in Valley Off-Road Racing Association (VORRA) events near his home in Gardnerville, Nev.

This past week, Austin scored a win in the Prospector 250, a nearly six-hour long race in the Nevada desert. Austin competed in the Stock Mod Pro Class, driving a Kawasaki Teryx H2 to victory. Kawasaki, which Austin is a brand ambassador for, announced his win on Thursday.

Steve Austin victorious at the Prospector 250! After nearly six hours of racing across the Nevada desert @SteveAustinBSR supercharged his way to the Stock Mod Pro Class win—a breakthrough Pro victory for Austin, and for the Teryx4 H2. #BuiltBeyondBelief #GoodTimes #Kawasaki pic.twitter.com/U6MViWlDYe — Kawasaki USA (@KawasakiUSA) March 26, 2026

Austin only started racing in 2023. He recently revealed to Doug Newcomb of MotorTrend that he didn’t get bitten by the racing bug until a Kawasaki dealer invited him on a poker run.

“They already had a Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 about three-quarters built, put the finishing touches on it, and I started racing,” Austin said. “… Most of the guys were driving with two feet. Hell, I didn’t find out until my third race that I was supposed to be driving with two feet.”

Austin has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time. Now, he’s a winner in off-road racing.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin enjoying life post-WWE

Austin, however, will remain known to the worldwide masses for his time in WWE. The “Texas Rattlesnake” is regarded as one of the all-time greats in WWE, holding the WWE Championship six times throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Austin main evented WrestleMania three times during his full-time run with the company: WrestleMania 14 vs. Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 15 vs. The Rock, and WrestleMania 17 vs. The Rock. Austin made his in-ring return in the Night 1 Main Event of WrestleMania 38 in 2022, defeating Kevin Owens.

Austin continues to make sporadic appearances for the company. He was notably absent from the March 16 “Monday Night Raw” in his home state of Texas. Many wondered if Austin would appear with Raw falling on Austin 3:16 Day. Austin revealed the day of the show that fans shouldn’t expect to see him, saying he was preparing for the Prospector 250.

“Man, they should tune in because they love WWE and Monday Night Raw,” Austin told The Takedown on SI. “But I’m out. I’ll be a few days out from that race — the race I’m talking about with my racing career — and we’re trying to get that car ready. We’re working our asses off.

“So yeah, I’ll be hunkered down in a garage out here in BFE Nevada, trying to get this buggy ready — a side-by-side utility vehicle — to race this grueling 250-mile race with everybody else I race with. I want to get out there and put my own show on out there in the desert.”