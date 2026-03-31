Stephanie McMahon slapped Cody Rhodes during her appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden. During the confrontation, Rhodes took a shot at McMahon, saying that she is not her father, Vince McMahon. Rhodes said this because Stephanie McMahon told him that he is not like his father, the late Dusty Rhodes.

“You wanna bring up fathers? Stephanie McMahon, with all due respect, you’re not yours either,” Cody Rhodes told Stephanie McMahon before he was slapped in the face. The two were discussing Rhodes’ matchup against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next month.

Cody Rhodes to Stephanie McMahon: “You wanna bring up fathers? Stephanie McMahon, with all due respect, you’re not yours either.” 😳 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z1q7H6EfC6 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 31, 2026

Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and will defend the title against Orton, who is a 14-time champion. Ahead of the matchup, Orton had brutally attacked Rhodes, as he’s looking to catch John Cena for the most world titles in history.

Cody Rhodes previews WrestleMania 42 matchup vs. Randy Orton

In a recent interview with Complex, Rhodes opened up about his relationship with Orton. “I’ve fought him a few times, but you want him to see you,” he said, via Wrestle Zone. “And I don’t know, in all the times I’ve ever wrestled Randy, even at King of the Ring, I don’t know if I’ve ever wrestled him and had him look across the ring and see me. And I think for this year, for Wrestlemania 42 main event, Allegiant Stadium, I hope he sees not just the person he helped get ready, and the person he helped groom for the industry and train, whether… I liked it or not, and the person he helped guide, but also the person who’s there to beat him.”

As for the upcoming matchup with Orton, Rhodes said, “I would say I have the upper hand. Not because he’s the person who trained me. I’d say I have the upper hand just because I’m right in the thick of the prime of my career. Not saying he’s not, but I feel like I’m tapping in every time I’m out there and do something that I didn’t know I could do or challenge myself to, and this is just in ring alone.”

WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Apr. 18, and Sunday, Apr. 19. The Rhodes-Orton match will be one of the main events, and the other will be CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.