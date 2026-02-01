Future WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles fell to Gunther in a retirement match at Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ending the career of the two-time World Champion.

After a thrilling match, Gunther caught Styles in the sleeper hold. Styles was ruled unable to continue by the referee, ending the match. Gunther has now won all three of his retirement matches (AJ Styles, Goldberg and John Cena) over the past year with the sleeper hold. He made Goldberg and Styles pass out, while Cena willingly tapped out.

Following the match, Styles appeared to start taking off his gloves in the middle of the ring. He however stopped and posed for the crowd, leaving many to believe this meant that Styles would be continuing his career elsewhere. Rumors had swirled around that Styles could be headed for TNA, AEW, or Japan to finish out his career, but that does not appear to be the case.

Peter Rosenberg on AJ Styles:



“So just to be clear, ’cause I know AJ went back into the ring, he went up there, took in a second round of applause.



“Just to be clear, because I know AJ went back into the ring and went up there to get a second round of applause, but I spoke to AJ,” WWE’s Peter Rosenberg said on the Royal Rumble Post-Show. “This is the end. This is it for AJ Styles. He is not the kind of guy who goes back on his word when he says he’s having a match with his career on the line. (Big E) and I sat there and watched him greet the entire men’s locker room. It was one of the great shows of respect I’ve ever seen.”

Styles’ WWE career comes to an end 10 years to the day that he debuted in the company. Prior to joining WWE, Styles was a mainstay in TNA (Total Nonstop Action) from 2002-2014 before spending a few years on the independent wrestling circuit and Japan.

He shocked everybody by entering the 2016 Royal Rumble at No. 3, lasting nearly 29 minutes before being eliminated by Kevin Owens. By the end of the calendar year, Styles had defeated Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship and was one of the highest-positioned wrestlers on the roster.

Over the course of his 10-year WWE career, Styles won the WWE Championship twice, the United States Championship three times, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the World Tag Team Championship twice (once with Omos and once with Dragon Lee). He became the 32nd man to complete WWE’s Grand Slam and is most certainly a future WWE Hall of Famer.