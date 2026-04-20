WWE's R-Truth issues NSFW call out of ESPN's Andreas Hale over WresteMania 42 denial

Earlier this week, ESPN combat sports reporter Andreas Hale revealed he’d been denied credentials to cover WrestleMania 42 on Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas. It was a strange development due to the budding business relationship between the WWE and ESPN, which was broadcasting the two-day WrestleMania event live on its streaming service.

While initial speculation centered around Hale’s recent coverage of other live WWE events, it turns out the alleged credential denial could be more personal in nature. In fact, a member of the WWE roster of talent took to social media to provide some potential clarity into Hale’s coverage ban.

Ron Killings, a WWE wrestler who goes by “R-Truth” in the ring and is one-half of the current WWE Tag Team champions, responded to Hale’s X/Twitter post Saturday announcing his credential denial with a NSFW message about the ESPN reporter.

You can read Killings’ NSFW response for yourself below:

Cause you a bitch ass 🥷That’s why🤷🏾‍♂️… I said what I said — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) April 19, 2026

Despite some social media complaints following Night 1 of the event on Saturday, WrestleMania 42 closed out its first appearance on ESPN with a thrilling finish Sunday evening. In the main event Sunday night, Roman Reigns, “the Original Tribal Chief,” defeated CM Punk to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to cap off an exciting Night 2 in Las Vegas.

Last year, ESPN reportedly agreed to a $1.6 billion media rights agreement with WWE to bring the professional wrestling organization’s premium live events to the Worldwide Leader. The partnership has been particularly visible across ESPN’s programming, especially within this past week, as the network provided wall-to-wall promotional coverage ahead of WrestleMania 42 weekend.

ESPN’s Andreas Hale: WWE denied WrestleMania 42 credentials without explanation

Nevertheless, Hale — one of ESPN’s primary combat sports and pro wrestling voices — was shut out of covering for WWE’s biggest annual event. Neither WWE nor ESPN has publicly explained Hale’s ban.

Speculation quickly centered on Hale’s prior coverage of WWE programming. In September, he reviewed WWE’s first premium live event under the new ESPN partnership, “Wrestlepalooza,” and gave it a “C” grade.

While Hale’s opinion aligned with broader reactions, it reportedly did not sit well within WWE circles. Hale later issued a “B” grade for a subsequent premium live event, but ESPN soon discontinued the use of letter grades within WWE event reviews altogether.

At the time, ESPN senior vice president John Lasker emphasized editorial independence when asked about coverage standards: “I think the answer to that is an emphatic ‘yes,’” Lasker said. “Unequivocal, ‘yes.’ That’s separation of church and state.”

Alas, Hale’s credential denial now raises fresh questions about that balance. If past criticism played any role, it would signal a potential tension between media access and editorial freedom in WWE, particularly within their high-profile partnership with ESPN.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.