WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton revealed as honorary pace car driver for NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

This Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, just before green flag for the fifth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2026 season, it will be Tiffy Time. Former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will lead the field as the honorary pace car driver, the racetrack announced Monday.

“Leading the whole pack as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for this NASCAR weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I can’t wait to share it with fans from start to finish,” Stratton said in a statement.

It's Tiffy Time. 🤩



WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton will lead the field as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the #Pennzoil400.



📰 https://t.co/ENq0l8tNDk pic.twitter.com/Cm5hKUj1oC — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 9, 2026

Tiffany Stratton has accomplished a lot in short WWE stint

Stratton, who made her main roster debut in 2024, has quickly become of the company’s biggest stars in its women’s division. She became WWE Women’s Champion on Jan. 3, 2025, after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

Stratton successfully retained her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. She dropped the championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November, ending her near eight-month reign.

Stratton was off TV for the next three months, making her return at the Royal Rumble in January. She finished runner-up to Liv Morgan in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

The two-night WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18-19. Stratton’s direction heading into WrestleMania is currently unclear. She recently revealed her goals for 2026.

“I want to hopefully get a really good storyline, one where people can really sink their teeth into it. I feel like I’m kind of missing that right now,” Stratton told No-Contest Wrestling. “And I just want to improve on my wrestling. I want to be able to have matches with anybody and have five-star matches with a broomstick one day. So, those are my goals.”

Sunday’s race represents the second to take place on a traditional oval this season. Josh Berry drove his No. 21 Ford to Victory Lane at Las Vegas this past season. Of the active drivers, Kyle Larson has the highest average finish at Las Vegas (9.0). Larson has three victories in 19 starts at Las Vegas.