Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady joined WWE Superstar Logan Paul‘s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ on Radio Row prior to Super Bowl LX. There, Brady discussed the WWE alongside Paul and co-host Mike Majlak.

Brady and Paul got into a bit of a debate on who were better athletes: NFL players or WWE Superstars?

“You’re not the (highest level), but you’re a good athlete,” Brady told Paul. He then began naming football stars who he believed were the prime examples of elite athletes in the NFL. “Honestly, I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, and Justin Jefferson…”

Paul then interjected, asking Brady if he had seen his springboard moonsault to the outside of the ring onto LA Knight during their SummerSlam 2024 match. Brady, however, blew right through that question and called WWE ‘cute’.

“It’s cute,” Brady said. “I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is real football. This is real competition.”

During Thursday’s ‘WWE 2K26’ Creator Fest, which emanated from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT, Sports Illustrated asked multiple WWE Superstars about Brady’s controversial comments. They did not hold back.

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026

“I don’t get annoyed, it just comes from a place of ignorance,” WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said about Brady. McIntyre is currently in his third reign as WWE Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match on the Jan. 9 edition of ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown”.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman went even further. He joked that Tom Brady hasn’t done anything to deserve credit for being one of the best athletes of all time.

“What’s Tom Brady done? He’s thrown a football across a field that was caught by (Rob) Gronkowski,” Heyman joked. “Gronkowski deserves the credit. (Bill) Belichick and his girlfriend (Jordon Hudson) deserve the credit. But Tom Brady, nuh uh.”

It was revealed earlier this week that six-time Grammy Award winner and Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny was in discussions to return to the WWE for the fourth match of his career soon. Heyman quote-tweeted a TMZ tweet, regarding Bunny’s return and threw another shot at Brady on Feb. 15.

“If Tom Brady thinks Nikki Glaser ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what Logan Paul and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live WWE audience on Netflix!”

Finally, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk jokingly asked what the problem with being ‘cute’ was.

“What’s wrong with cute, Tom?” Punk asked. “I’m cute, Tom.”

It’s highly unlikely that Tom Brady would ever step in a wrestling ring to really give it a go, but in a day-and-age where celebrities such as Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll, and even his former teammate Rob Gronkowski have tried out their wrestling skills, you can never truly never say never.