Although The Vision and iShowSpeed lost in the WrestleMania 42 Night 1 opening match Saturday night, the social media phenomenon got the last laugh.

LA Knight and The Usos defeated the group of Speed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory in a relatively short match to open the night. Following the match, Paul turned on Speed and punched him in the face. It appeared as if he was primed to launch himself from the ring to the announce table on top of a winded Speed, but he was saved by Knight and The Usos.

In a complete 180, Paul was then laid out on top of the table by Knight and The Usos. This allowed Speed to climb the top rope and launch himself onto Paul, who was motionless on top of the announce table. The jump is sure to go viral, and will likely go down as one of the most iconic moments from WrestleMania 42 weekend.

ISHOWSPEED LANDS A PERFECT SPLASH TO LOGAN PAUL THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!!!



😭😭😭😭#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YsaZYxG8DE — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 18, 2026

Speed, who boasts 52.6 million YouTube subscribers, has made sporadic appearances across WWE programming across the past few years. He donned a blue Prime bottle and ate an RKO during Logan Paul‘s WrestleMania XL match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, and even made an appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble match. In that match, Speed went viral for being speared out of his shoes by Bron Breakker.

iShowSpeed fails to secure victory in first career WrestleMania match

He first re-appeared on WWE television on the March 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was cursed by Danhausen. The following week, he sat front row for The Vision’s World Tag Team Championship match against The Usos. In that match, Logan Paul gifted Speed a set of brass knuckles, which he used to accidentally hit LA Knight. Knight interfered in the match to attempt to cost The Vision, but it backfired. Austin Theory pinned Jimmy Uso to win the titles, returning gold to the stable.

Although Speed did not quite mean to strike Knight with the brass knuckles, the damage had already been done. Knight appeared on Speed‘s April 2 stream, and threw him into his gaming setup. After a plea from LA Knight on April 6, the six-man tag team match at WrestleMania was made official by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

With the loss, Speed fails to become the latest celebrity to win a match at WrestleMania. He comes just short of joining the likes of Bad Bunny (WrestleMania 37), Floyd Mayweather (WrestleMania XXIV), Johnny Knoxville (WrestleMania 38), Lawrence Taylor (WrestleMania XI), Maria Menounos (WrestleMania XXVIII), Mr. T (WrestleMania I & 2), Snooki (WrestleMania XXVII), and Snoop Dogg (WrestleMania 39).

In defeat, however, the social media phenom excelled in his first WrestleMania match.