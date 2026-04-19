Country music superstar Jelly Roll and sports personality Pat McAfee came to blows in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Saturday night. After McAfee hit Cody Rhodes with a microphone prior to the match, Rhodes attacked McAfee and laid him on the announce table. Jelly Roll then entered from the crowd and splashed McAfee through the table.

The two celebrities have been attached to the build for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 for the past month. Jelly Roll has been on Rhodes’ side, while McAfee sided with Orton and turned heel on the April 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

JELLY ROLL GOES THROUGH PAT MCAFEE ON THE ANNOUNCE TABLE 😳 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ALgKBzS7Z4 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 19, 2026

Jelly Roll promised to ‘check’ Pat McAfee on Friday Night Smackdown

Randy Orton earned the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 by winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match in February, beginning his quest to a potential 15th World Title win. In the following weeks, ‘The Viper’ began speaking to an anonymous voice over the phone, influencing him to go back to his ‘old way’. That voice was revealed to be McAfee, who then turned heel and kicked Rhodes in the groin on SmackDown.

Jelly Roll was inserted into the feud on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, after he tried breaking up a fight between Orton and Rhodes. He ate an RKO from Orton, which wrote him off television over the coming weeks. He made his return on the second-to-last episode of SmackDown prior to WrestleMania, where he threatened McAfee to kick off the show.

“I shouldn’t have been between Cody and Randy, and neither should you,” Jelly Roll said to McAfee. “Someone’s going to end up checking you. What if I’m checking you right now? I don’t see Randy anywhere, Pat? What’s wrong with you man?”

Jelly Roll ended up sticking with his words, as he absolutely checked his former friend in Las Vegas. He was a massive part of Pat McAfee‘s ‘Big Night Out‘ event in Pittsburgh last year, but just a short time later, he is now dropping an elbow onto McAfee through an announce table. While many have been confused about the insertion of the celebrities to the main event feud, it paid off in a massive way Saturday night.