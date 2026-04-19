For the first time in his career, Cody Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Rhodes defeated his mentor, Randy Orton, in the Main Event of WrestleMania 42 Night 1 to continue his second reign with the title.

Following the match, however, Orton didn’t go away graciously. Orton stole the title out of Rhodes hand, smacked the ‘American Nightmare’ across the forehead with it, and then knocked him to the ground. The ‘Legend Killer’ then backed up and delivered his trademark punt to Rhodes, signaling that the rivalry is not even close to being over.

RANDY ORTON PUNTS CODY RHODES!pic.twitter.com/lcbGYieEcx — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 19, 2026

The finish came as Orton hit Rhodes with an RKO, but referee Charles Robinson was knocked out due to an RKO hit the minute prior. Pat McAfee, who was taken out by Jelly Roll prior to the match, then ran down to the ring in a referee outfit and a neck brace. He attempted to count the three-count, but Rhodes kicked at two. Orton then RKO’d McAfee, which left himself vulnerable for a match-ending Cross Rhodes by Cody.