Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42 Night 1 to reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lynch is now a three-time Women’s IC Champ, which marks the most reigns in the belt’s history.

The finish of the match involved Lynch pulling referee Jessika Carr, who she has had problems with for the past year, in front of her in the corner of the ring. AJ Lee then ran into Carr, which knocked her down for a moment. This allowed Lynch to throw Lee into an exposed turnbuckle, hit the Man Handle Slam, and reclaim the title.

OH MY GOD 😲@BeckyLynchWWE is the NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/2x7OyBVkKy — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026

The match marked AJ Lee‘s first at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, in which she teamed with Paige in a victory over The Bella Twins. She initially retired from the WWE just four days after that match, and was not seen on WWE programming again until the Sept. 5, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

“I remember your last WrestleMania,” Lynch told lee on the April 6 episode of Raw. “Do you remember that? I saw you backstage, and we weren’t equal. I was an upstart from NXT, and I saw you. You gave me a hug with your fake niceness in your eyes, but I saw that nervousness.”

“It wasn’t because you were going to go out there and wrestle in front of 70,000 people, but it was because you saw your replacement. The very next day, you quit. You knew I was coming for you. At WrestleMania, it won’t be like it was at Elimination Chamber. You’ll have no homefield advantage. WrestleMania is my home.”

Lynch’s victory breaks a three-match losing streak in matches involving Lee. In Lee’s return match at last September’s WrestlePalooza PLE, she and CM Punk defeated Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed gender tag team match. Lee’s team (AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley) then defeated Lynch’s team at November’s Survivor Series WarGames PLE (Asuka, Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax), and Lee made Lynch tap out at the Elimination Chamber PLE to win the title.

The match, for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, marked the first at WrestleMania in the belt’s history. Lynch now boasts WrestleMania wins over some of the greatest women’s superstars in WWE history, including AJ Lee, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler.