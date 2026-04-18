In her first WWE match in over eight years, two-time Diva’s Champion Paige has won the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Paige replaced Nikki Bella in the match, tagging with WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Nikki Bella was not medically cleared to compete, allowing Paige to take her spot in the match. The odd-duo of Bella and Paige defeated reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to win the tag titles.

The duo won the match after Paige hit Alexa Bliss with her finisher, RamPaige. Saturday night marked the sixth time the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have been defended at WrestleMania. Five of those six matches, now, have resulted in new champions.

Event Winners Losers WrestleMania 35 Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Bayley/Sasha Banks (c) , Beth Phoenix/Natalya, and Nia Jax/Tamina WrestleMania 36 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) WrestleMania 37 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) Natalya and Tamina WrestleMania 38 Sasha Banks and Naomi Carmella/Queen Zelina (c) , Liv Morgan/Rhea Ripley, Natalya/Shayna Baszler WrestleMania 41 Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) WrestleMania 42 Brie Bella and Paige Alex Bliss/Charlotte Flair, Bayley/Lyra Valkyria, Nia Jax/Lash Legend (c)

Paige’s WWE return was eight years in the making

It was reported on Thursday by PWInsider that Saraya Bevis (A.K.A. Paige) had signed a multi-year deal with WWE. It was also reported by PWInsider that Nikki Bella was not medically cleared for the fatal four-way match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, leaving Brie Bella in need of a tag-team partner.

Prior to Saturday night’s match at WrestleMania, Paige had not competed in a WWE ring since Dec. 25, 2017. That was a Monday Night Raw, in which herself, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville lost to Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag-team match.

Two days after that match, Paige suffered a neck injury at a house show which forced her into retirement. She served as the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown in the immediate aftermath, and soon transitioned into a managerial role. Her final role within the company saw her serve as a contributor for WWE’s short-lived FOX studio show, WWE Backstage. She exited WWE on June 10, 2022, and made her debut for All Elite Wrestling that September.

Across her near three-year AEW stint, Saraya came out of retirement and wrestled in 27 matches. Her crowning moment came at 2023’s All Out event in London, in which she defeated Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Toni Storm to win the AEW Women’s Championship. It marked her first women’s championship victory since August 2014, when she defeated AJ Lee to become a two-time Diva’s Champion.

Paige has not participated in a wrestling match since the August 8 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she lost a fatal-four way match to Willow Nightingale. Paige‘s return to WWE happened extremely fast, as news of her contract with the company did not come to light until Friday. Her return is the latest in a slew of women’s superstars from the ‘Diva’s Era’ to make their return to WWE across the past few months, joining The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) and AJ Lee.

Although she signed a multi-year contract, it is currently up in the air whether or not she will be a full-time talent. She is just 33 years old, but has a storied history of neck injuries. Prior to her departure from the company originally, WWE ranked Paige at No. 17 on their The 50 Greatest Women Superstars of all time list.