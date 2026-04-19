For the first time in his career, Cody Rhodes has successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Rhodes defeated his mentor, Randy Orton, in the Main Event of WrestleMania 42 Night 1 to continue his second reign with the title.

The finish came as Orton hit Rhodes with an RKO, but was unable to go for the pin as referee Charles Robinson was knocked out. Orton RKO’d him the minute prior. Pat McAfee, who was taken out by Jelly Roll prior to the match, then ran down the ring in a referee outfit and a neck brace.

He attempted to count the three-count, but Rhodes kicked at two. Orton then RKO’d McAfee, which left himself vulnerable for a match-ending Cross Rhodes by Cody. Following the match, however, Orton hit Rhodes with his signature punt kick.

Orton earned the match at WrestleMania 42 by outlasting five other Superstars in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. He was originally slated to face Drew McIntyre for the title, but McIntyre dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on the March 6 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

The match served as a full-circle moment for Rhodes and Orton. Rhodes’ first ever WWE match came against Orton on the July 16, 2007 episode of Monday Night Raw. He then served as a member of Orton’s stable, The Legacy, from August 2008-early 2010 before the group split. This led to a Triple Threat match between Orton, Rhodes, and stable member Ted DiBiase Jr. (who was in attendance Saturday night) at WrestleMania XXVI, which Orton won.

Cody Rhodes/Randy Orton feud likely to continue following post-match punt

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton signed their contract for the match on the March 13 episode of Smackdown, one week after Rhodes reclaimed the title. There, Orton attacked Rhodes and left him bloodied. This showed that the friendship between the two was over for the time being.

“I am going to beat Cody Rhodes,” Orton said on March 20. “The voices in my head talk to me, and they tell me I am going to beat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. The voices in my head talk to me, and tell me I am going to beat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. I am going to do it.”

Rhodes returned to Smackdown on March 27 and got his revenge on Orton, before members of the locker room pulled the two Superstars apart. The build to the match was heavily muddled the following week, however, as Pat McAfee was revealed as the mystery man who had been talking on the phone to Orton over the previous weeks.

McAfee and Orton attacked Rhodes on the April 3 episode of SmackDown, which led to the sports personality claiming that Randy would ‘save the business’ by winning at WrestleMania. Country music star Jelly Roll, who has wrestled in two matches over the past year for WWE, then sided with Rhodes in the rivalry.

After months of a heated rivalry between the two, it appears as if Rhodes and Orton are on a collision course for yet another match at next month’s Backlash PLE.

