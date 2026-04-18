‘The Samoan Werewolf’ Jacob Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match in the second match of WrestleMania 42 Night 1. The match marked just the second Unsanctioned Match in WrestleMania history (Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33).

Fatu won the match by hitting a moonsault off the top rope through Drew McIntyre, who was positioned on top of a table. During the match, McIntyre continued his tradition of tweeting while in active competition at WrestleMania.

The WrestleMania match between Fatu and McIntyre has been building since the Jan. 9 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. That was when Fatu, who had been out with an injury since Oct. 17, made his return during a Steel Cage match for the WWE Championship between champion Cody Rhodes and McIntyre.

Fatu attacked McIntyre after accusing him of taking him out of action, and then attacked Rhodes. This, however, allowed McIntyre to crawl out of the cage and win the WWE Championship. This enraged Rhodes, leading to a mini-feud between the two. During a match between Fatu and Rhodes at Jan. 24’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, McIntyre attacked both Superstars. This led to sporadic brawls between the three wrestlers until Rhodes earned a rematch for his championship on March 6.

Rhodes was able to reclaim the title thanks to help from Jacob Fatu, sending McIntyre and Fatu on a path towards a massive collision at WrestleMania. McIntyre cost Fatu a match against Trick Williams on March 13, and the two brawled outside of the arena on March 20. The repeated brawls between the two were officially channeled into the match at WrestleMania on March 27.

“It’s obvious to me, especially after talking to medical, that neither (Fatu or McIntyre) are in any condition to beat the hell out of each other tonight,” Smackdown GM Nick Aldis said. “But, I have a feeling that you’ll be okay by April 18 at WrestleMania. That’s right, Drew. You get your wish. You get your match at WrestleMania.

“Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu one-on-one, but here’s the deal. You two have become liabilities to yourself and your company. So, I won’t be held responsible and WWE won’t be held responsible. There will be no disqualifications, no count-outs, and the referee is only there to count to three. Your match at WrestleMania is unsanctioned.”

With the win, Jacob Fatu is now an unblemished 2-0 in WrestleMania matches. With the loss, Drew McIntyre falls to 5-8 at WrestleMania.