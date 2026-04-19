Liv Morgan, the winner of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, defeated Stephanie Vaquer to regain the Women’s World Championship Saturday at WrestleMania 42 Night 1.

Vaquer suffered her first loss on the main roster, and Morgan is now a three-time Women’s World Champion after hitting two ObLivion’s. That is tied for the third most reigns in the title’s lineage (F.K.A. SmackDown Women’s Championship).

Since the title was rebranded to the Women’s World Championship on the June 12, 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw, the title had been successfully defended at the past two WrestleMania’s. Morgan’s victory ends that streak.

Morgan was in the midst of her fourth run with the Women’s Tag Team Championships last June, when she suffered a dislocated shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane. She was forced to relinquish her title to new Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez, who filled in for Morgan in her tag team with Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan, after a five-month hiatus, returned at November’s Survivor Series PLE and helped Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship.

Liv Morgan ends Stephanie Vaquer’s reigns at 211 days

She entered this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble at entry No. 14, lasted nearly 44 minutes, and garnered three eliminations en route to her first ever win in the match. She last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to earn the guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania.

It was initially unclear whether or not Morgan would choose Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill for a match at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, but she made her decision clear on the Feb. 23 episode of Monday Night Raw. It appeared as if she was going to select Cargill, but blindsided Vaquer and posed with her championship.

Over the following weeks, Morgan and Vaquer traded jabs in vignettes aired on Raw. Vaquer even defeated Morgan’s Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, on March 16. These back-and-forth segments led to a massive brawl between the women on March 23, and again on March 30. The later brawl resulted in the return of Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez, who had been absent from television due to injury.

Vaquer’s title-reign comes to an end at 211 days.