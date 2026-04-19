WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1: Rhea Ripley congratulates Bianca Belair, Montez Ford on surprising pregnancy

After nearly a year away due to injury, three-time Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her long-awaited return to WWE Saturday night at WrestleMania 42 Night 1. Belair announced that she was pregnant, announcing her first child with WWE Superstar Montez Ford.

Across her six-year main roster career, Belair is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion, a one-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She also won the Royal Rumble match in 2021, and became the ninth Women’s Triple Crown Champion with her tag title win with Jade Cargill in May 2024.

Following the announcement, one of Belair’s all-time rivals, Rhea Ripley, took to social media to congratulate her on the pregnancy. Ripley will face Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship Sunday night at WrestleMania 42 Night 2.

“I’m in f’n tears!!” Ripley wrote. “Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE. selfishly I don’t wanna lose you for another year… but this is also the sweetest most heart warming news ever!! Love you guys!!!”

I’m in f’n tears!!

Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE 😭❤️ selfishly I don’t wanna lose you for another year… but this is also the sweetest most heart warming news ever!! Love you guys!!! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 19, 2026

Belair joins her former on-screen friend, Naomi, as WWE Superstars currently on leave due to pregnancy. Naomi relinquished the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship last August due to her pregnancy with Jimmy Uso.

The absence of Belair on WWE television has been felt immensely. Many fans believed that she would be returning at January’s Royal Rumble PLE, and she was even labeled as one of the favorites to win the match. She, however, did not return.

BodySlam+ first reported in late March that Belair had begun light training, as she was working towards making her return to the ring. This, of course, came out prior to the pregnancy news. If she were to have been able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that she was slated to face her former friend (in kayfabe) Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship. That spot, instead, went to Ripley.

Bianca Belair revealed pregnancy news at WrestleMania 42 Night 2

Ahead of the Saturday night’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the WWE Undisputed Championship, Belair’s music hit to a rousing applause from those in attendance in Las Vegas.

“You know you can’t spell WrestleMania without the EST!” Belair said. “Thank you all so much for the love and all the support, whether it’s me at home or in this ring. Thank you so much. I missed you too. You can’t have WrestleMania without a few surprises. So John (Cena), I think we need to have one more.”

That was when Belair removed her robe, revealing her pregnant belly.

Belair suffered a gnarly hand injury in her match against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley at last year’s WrestleMania 41 event, and has not wrestled in a match since. In that match, she fractured her fingers and broke the joint of her left knuckle. This led to some extra free time for the Tennessee alum, who will now become a mother.