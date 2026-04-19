Ahead of his WrestleMania 42 Night 1 match against Gunther, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins donned some gnarly black contacts. It’s a look that has to be seen.

Saturday night, however, did not mark the first time Rollins has worn contacts ahead of a WrestleMania match. At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Rollins rocked Game of Thrones-esque dark blue contacts ahead of a Triple Threat match against Finn Balor and The Miz. Rollins won that match to become Intercontinental Champion.

The WrestleMania 42 Night 1 match marked the first one-on-one matchup between the two future WWE Hall of Famers since the Nov. 8, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw. At that time, Gunther was still known as NXT’s WALTER.

Rollins made his WWE return, after months of teases, at February’s Elimination Chamber PLE. After taking out members of ‘The Vision’, it appeared as if he was set for a WrestleMania clash against Bron Breakker. Breakker originally took Rollins out of action on the Oct. 13, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw, which allowed him to undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff.

Breakker, however, caught the injury bug himself. He underwent hernia surgery, and it was decided that he would not be back in time for the clash against Rollins in Las Vegas. This led to the Gunther pivot, as he himself seemed to be lost on the Road to WrestleMania.

The feud between the two began out of nowhere, after ‘The Ring General’ attacked Rollins on the March 30 episode of Raw. The match at WrestleMania 42 was then quickly made by General Manager Adam Pearce.

Gunther once again attacked Rollins on April 6, which led to the two former World Heavyweight Champions being separated by agents from the back. Finally, on the Raw before WrestleMania, Gunther explained his true motivation for going after Rollins.

“I am solving [Paul] Heyman‘s problem, and I’m going to do it with a smile on my face,” Gunther said. “Because, you are pissing me off. For years, you strut around here acting like you’re the best in this ring. In reality, you’re not. I am.

“If you’re honest to yourself, you never wanted to find out. When I was World Heavyweight Champion, instead of seeking out the highest level of competition, you became a useful idiot for Paul Heyman. So at WrestleMania, it’s personal to me. I’m setting it straight. It’s very personal to me to expose that Seth Rollins can’t lace my boots.”