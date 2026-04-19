Following his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Sunday night, a visibly emotional Brock Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring. He then hugged his longtime friend and advocate Paul Heyman, before heading to the back.

If this is the end of the road for Lesnar, what a ride it was. Across his illustrious WWE career, Lesnar won the WWE Championship seven times, Universal Championship 10 times, the Royal Rumble twice (2003 and 2022), the King of the Ring (2002), and Money in the Bank (2019). He will also forever be remembered as the man who snapped The Undertaker‘s Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

Lesnar was rumored to be retiring at August’s SummerSlam PLE, which takes place in his hometown of Minneapolis, MN. That, however, does not seem to be the case any longer.

Brock Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/eJMsMrMbmD — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 19, 2026

Lesnar joins John Cena and AJ Styles as WWE legends that have left their gear in the ring following their potential final matches in recent month. Cena left his shoes in the ring following his loss to Gunther at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show, and Styles left his gloves in the ring following his loss to Gunther at January’s Royal Rumble PLE. Styles later picked up the gloves, and left them in the ring on the Feb. 23 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The finish to the match Sunday night came as Lesnar hit an F-5 on Femi, but the rookie quickly rose to his feet. He then hit Lesnar with a massive chokeslam and a Fall from Grace, to secure his first career WrestleMania win.

Femi, who made his WWE main roster debut in this year’s Royal Rumble match, joins a prestigious list of names to win their WrestleMania debut match. This list includes names such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Rock, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

Lesnar, the WWE’s most dominant superstar of the 21st century, has now seemingly passed the torch to Femi. The win serves as a massive launching point for Femi, who signed with WWE through its NIL program in 2021. He was previously an Indoor Track and Field star at Middle Tennessee State and Alabama before entering the world of wrestling. By defeating Lesnar, he becomes the first non-former WWE Champion to knock off the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. Femi improves to 1-0 at WrestleMania, while Lesnar falls to 6-7.