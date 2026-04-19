The ‘Demon’ Finn Bálor is officially back on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After three years of inactivity, the character returned for Sunday night’s Street Fight against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 Night 2. The entrance, as always, will send chills down your spine.

The ‘Demon’ Finn Bálor character was last seen at WrestleMania 39, in a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Balor has lost his last three ‘Mania matches heading into Sunday night.

Balor and Mysterio finally clash after years of teaming in Judgment Day

The match between Balor and Mysterio at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ is years in the making. Balor originally joined the Judgment Day stable on the June 6, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw, and Mysterio followed later that September. The two remained as members of the ever-evolving stable for nearly four years, until the Judgment Day (now consisting of Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez) turned on Balor on the March 9 episode of Raw.

Tension had been teased amongst the group for nearly the past two years, but the decision to turn on Finn came as he cost Dominik Mysterio the chance to regain his Intercontinental Championship in a match against Penta on March 2.

Mysterio attempted to cheat to win the match, but Balor prevented that from happening. As the two argued on the ensuing edition of Raw, Balor called Mysterio a ‘spoiled little p***k.’ This led to the group turning on Balor, turning him face for the first time in nearly four years.

The appearance of ‘The Demon’ at WrestleMania marks his the 17th on WWE programming since Balor made his debut in the company in 2015. In that time, Balor has accrued wins over the likes of AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins. His three losses have come against Edge (WrestleMania 39), Roman Reigns (Extreme Rules 2021), and Samoa Joe (NXT TakeOver: The End 2016).