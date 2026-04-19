In the first appearance of ‘Demon’ Finn Bálor in three years, Bálor defeated his former Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 Night 2 in a Street Fight. The win marks Balor’s first at WrestleMania since 2019 (WrestleMania 35).

Bálor won the match by hitting Mysterio with a Coup de Grace through a table.

The ‘Demon’ Finn Balor character was last seen at WrestleMania 39, in a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Balor had lost his last three ‘Mania matches heading into Sunday night.

THE DEMON WINS WITH A COUP DE GRACE THROUGH THE TABLE!pic.twitter.com/iJO4lSNnmK — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 19, 2026

The match between Balor and Mysterio at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ was years in the making. Balor originally joined the Judgment Day stable on the June 6, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw, and Mysterio followed later that September.

Finn Bálor made 17th WWE appearance as the ‘Demon’ Sunday night

The two remained as members of the ever-evolving stable for nearly four years, until the Judgment Day (now consisting of Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez) turned on Balor on the March 9 episode of Raw.

Tension had been teased amongst the group for nearly the past two years, but the decision to turn on Finn came as he cost Dominik Mysterio the chance to regain his Intercontinental Championship in a match against Penta on March 2.

Mysterio attempted to cheat to win the match, but Balor prevented that from happening. As the two argued on the ensuing edition of Raw, Balor called Mysterio a ‘spoiled little p***k.’ This led to the group turning on Balor, turning him face for the first time in nearly four years.

The appearance of ‘The Demon’ at WrestleMania marked the 17th on WWE programming since Balor made his debut in the company in 2015. Following the win over Mysterio Sunday night, Balor is now 14-3 in matches where he is portrayed as ‘The Demon’. This includes wins over the likes of Mysterio, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins. The three losses came against Edge (WrestleMania 39), Roman Reigns (Extreme Rules 2021), and Samoa Joe (NXT TakeOver: The End 2016).