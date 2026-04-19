In one of the most anticipated WrestleMania debuts in recent history, Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a clash of the titans at WrestleMania 42 Night 2. Along with ESPN Unlimited, the match was also broadcast on ESPN.

The finish to the match came as Lesnar hit an F-5 on Femi, but the rookie quickly rose to his feet. He then hit the future WWE Hall of Famer Lesnar with a massive chokeslam and a Fall from Grace, to secure his first career WrestleMania win.

Femi, who made his WWE main roster debut in this year’s Royal Rumble match, joins a prestigious list of names to win their WrestleMania debut match. This list includes names such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Rock, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

The rivalry between Lesnar and Femi began in the aforementioned Royal Rumble match. Femi, who entered at No. 1, enjoyed a strong showing before being eliminated by Lesnar almost 40 minutes into the match. Just under one month later, Lesnar issued a WrestleMania 42 Open Challenge on the Feb. 23 episode of Monday Night Raw.

His challenge would soon be answered, as Femi stepped up to Lesnar on the March 16 episode of Raw. The former NXT Champion hit his finishing move, the ‘Fall from Grace’ on Lesnar, setting up a match at the Showcase of the Immortals between the two.

In the coming weeks, the two faced off in segments on Raw. Femi once again got the better of Lesnar on March 23, slipping out of an F5 and clotheslining him over the top rope. Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, then demanded a match on Raw against Femi the following week. Femi looked to be answering the challenge before WWE COO, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, stepped in between the two.

Oba Femi becomes first non-former WWE Champion to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The two behemoths were scheduled to sign the contract for their match on April 6, but again, chaos ensued. Lesnar jumped Femi as he entered the ring and a brawl broke out, leading to the two having to be separated by security. They finally signed their respective contracts on the Raw before WrestleMania in different segments, which kept the Superstars separated.

As Femi signed his contract, he made a promise that he would defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania.

“At WrestleMania, I will defeat the Beast. I will slay the Beast. He will meet his end, because I am the One,” Femi said. “I have always been the One. I know it, [the crowd] knows it, and at WrestleMania, you will know it too.”

The win serves as a massive launching point for Femi, who signed with WWE through its NIL program in 2021. He was previously an Indoor Track and Field star at Middle Tennessee State and Alabama before entering the world of wrestling. By defeating Lesnar, he becomes the first non-former WWE Champion to knock off the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. Femi improves to 1-0 at WrestleMania, while Lesnar falls to 6-7.