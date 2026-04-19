WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results: Penta retains Intercontinental Championship in instant classic six-man ladder match
In what will go down as one of the best ladder matches in WrestleMania history, Penta retained the Intercontinental Championship in an insane six-man ladder match at Night 2 of WrestleMania 42. Along with ESPN Unlimited, the match was also broadcast on ESPN.
Penta outlasted, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, rising rookie star Je’Von Evans, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Title. With the win, Penta joins Razor Ramon (WrestleMania X) as the only two Superstars to retain the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match at WrestleMania.
The match featured some insane spots, such as Je’Von Evans hitting an OG Cutter on Rusev off the ladder, Penta hitting a Mexican Destroyer on JD McDonagh on top of a ladder, and Rey Mysterio splashing Rusev through a ladder set up on the outside of the ring. The first day of WrestleMania 42 was heavily criticized by many, but the first two matches at WrestleMania 42 Night 2 have absolutely delivered.
Penta’s second Intercontinental Championship reign continues
The seven-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship marked the first since WrestleMania 32, which saw Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) win the title. There have now been four different ladder matches for the title in WrestleMania history. Three of these four matches have resulted in new champions.
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WrestleMania X: Razor Ramon (c) def. Shawn Michaels
WrestleMania 31: Daniel Bryan def. Bad News Barrett (c), Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, R-Truth, and Stardust
WrestleMania 32: Zack Ryder def. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Kevin Owens (c), Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, and Stardust
WrestleMania 41: Penta (c) def. Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Je’Von Evans, Rey Mysterio, and Rusev
Five of the six participants earned their spot in the match by winning Qualifying Matches. Four of these matches took police on Main Event. Dragon Lee defeated Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh defeated Akira Tozawa, Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano, and Rusev defeated Otis. Mysterio announced that he’d be returning from injury and entering the match on April 6.
With the win, Penta‘s first ever Intercontinental Championship reign continues. He ended Dominik Mysterio‘s second reign with the title (which lasted 93 days) on the March 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, thanks to some help from Finn Bálor. He has now successfully defended the title in matches against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and the participants in the ladder match.