In his record-breaking 11th WrestleMania main event, Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The win marks Reigns’ seventh World Championship victory, and first world title reign since he dropped the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night 2. He earned the match after winning the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, the second of his career (2015).

By defeating Punk, Reigns also breaks a two-match losing streak in the Main Event of WrestleMania. In a match that also involved Punk last year, Seth Rollins came out on top in a Triple Threat, thanks to help from Paul Heyman. The year prior, Reigns had his 1,316 day Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign snapped by Rhodes.

THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

After one of the best WrestleMania Main Events in recent history, Reigns hit back-to-back spears on Punk to garner the win. The match marked the first one-on-one match between Punk and Reigns since the Jan. 6, 2014 episode of Monday Night Raw (also won by Reigns).

Roman Reigns is now a seven-time world champion following win over CM Punk

The feud between the two future Hall of Famers began on the Feb. 2 episode of Raw, just days after Reigns’ Royal Rumble win.

“I could pick you because you’re the biggest star available. I could, yeah,” Reigns told Punk. “I could pick you because you’re on Netflix and you’re on the best show. I could, but no. I’m picking you because I hate you. I’ve always hated you. And WrestleMania’s going to be the best day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me.”

Over the following weeks, Punk and Reigns exchanged jabs at each other. One of these jabs, in which Punk told Reigns he would bury him next to his deceased father (Sika), caught the attention of Reigns’ cousins. The Usos confronted Punk on the March 9 episode of Raw, which led to Jimmy Uso punching Punk in the mouth. Punk returned the favor to Reigns the following week, which led to Reigns completely dismantling Punk on March 23.

On Reigns’ second-to-last appearance on Raw before WrestleMania, Punk power bombed Reigns through the announce table at Madison Square Garden. The icons then met in a final, heartfelt promo on April 13, in which both Superstars promised to bring home the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns is now 10-4 in 14 career WrestleMania matches. He is tied for the 12th most world championship wins in WWE history (seven).